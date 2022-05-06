IPL 2022: David Warner shares emotional post for Kane Williamson after starring in SRH game, Rashid Khan reacts

David Warner's unbeaten 92 helped Delhi Capitals beat 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad by 21 runs on Thursday at the Brabourne Stadium in the ongoing 2022 Indian Premier League. Termed as a revenge game by many experts, Warner was at his destructive best against his former franchise, with whom things had ended on a bitter note last season. However, Warner continues to share a great rapport with his former teammates and even shared an emotional post for SRH skipper Kane Williamson. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

Playing for Delhi Capitals in the 15th season of IPL, Warner waged a lone war for the better part of the innings after the quick dismissals of opener Mandeep Singh and Mitchell Marsh before finding an able support in Rovman Powell. The pair stitched an unbeaten 122-run stand for the fourth-wicket, en route to which Warner remained not out on 92 off 58 balls while Powell smashed an unbeaten 35-ball 67 as Delhi finished with 207 for three.

ALSO READ: IPL 2022 Points table, Orange & Purple Cap: DC rise to 5th spot; David Warner makes significant jump in run-scoring list

Warner was later named the Player of the Match for his superb knock against his former IPL team. But while most claimed it as a revenge game for the Aussie, Warner was spotted sharing a laugh or two with his old teammates. Delhi Capitals even shared him clicking a selfie with Williamson and Warner even wrote an emotional post for the New Zealand skipper.

“Things you love to see,” DC captioned the post while Warner wrote, “I have missed you bro @kane_s_w #cricket #mates.”

Rashid Khan, who was a former member of SRH as well, reacted to Warner's post saying, “Me too.”

"I didn't need extra motivation (playing against SRH), we've seen what's happened before in the past, it was good to get the win on the board," Warner said at the end of the game after collecting the Player of the Match award.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON