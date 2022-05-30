Home / Cricket / IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals star attends GT vs RR Final wearing Rajasthan Royals jersey; picture goes viral
IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals star attends GT vs RR Final wearing Rajasthan Royals jersey; picture goes viral

  IPL 2022: The player, who represented the Delhi Capitals in the 2022 season, attended the game wearing the Rajasthan Royals jersey.
Published on May 30, 2022 12:36 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

The Gujarat Titans secured the Indian Premier League title in first attempt, as they beat the Rajasthan Royals in the final of the 2022 edition by 7 wickets. In a rather one-sided final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the Titans restricted RR to 130/9 in 20 overs before chasing down the target with 11 balls to spare. Shubman Gill hit the winning runs for the side, as he remained unbeaten on 45 off 43 balls while captain Hardik Pandya produced a match-winning performance, taking three wickets and scoring 34 runs. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

It was RR's only second final in the tournament's history and the side failed to do a repeat of their title-winning season in 2008, when the late Australia great Shane Warne led the side to an incredible win. On Sunday, the Rajasthan Royals had invited a number of their former players – notably eight from the squad that won the 2008 edition of the tournament. While Mohammad Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, and Munaf Patel were among the leading Indian players who were invited by the RR, one of the side's former cricketers -- who had represented them in the last season -- was also present at the stadium to cheer for his former team.

Pacer Chetan Sakariya, who was bought by the Delhi Capitals in this year's auction and represented the side in three matches in IPL 2022, attended the final wearing the Royals jersey.

A picture of Sakariya from the final has since gone viral:

Sakariya had represented the Royals in 14 matches in the 2022 edition, taking as many wickets. His consistent performances for RR also earned him a maiden India call-up, as he travelled with the side's second-string squad during the series against Sri Lanka.

He was released by the franchise ahead of the mega auction.

Earlier, in the final of the IPL, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson had won the toss and opted to bat against the GT at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Titans' captain Hardik Pandya was immense for the side with the ball, as he registered an incredible figure of 3/17 in four overs, taking the important wickets of Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, and Shimron Hetmyer.

