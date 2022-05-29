IPL 2022 Final, GT vs RR: From Jos Buttler to David Miller, 6 players to watch out in the all-important title clash

The Gujarat Titans will face Rajasthan Royals in the final of the 2022 Indian Premier League on Sunday night. Both sides met in the Qualifier 1 as well, where Titans had registered a dominant seven-wicket victory at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The Titans have enjoyed a terrific run in IPL 2022, finishing at the top of the points table with 10 wins in 14; RR, meanwhile, ended at second position and defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore to secure a final spot. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

Both teams boast of a number of match-winners in their XI and we take a look at three such players from Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals who could play a game-changing role in the game:

Gujarat Titans –

Hardik Pandya The Gujarat Titans captain has had an impressive comeback to professional cricket with the IPL 2022. Hardik has scored 453 runs for the side in 14 innings so far, and played a crucial role with both bat and ball in the Qualifier 1. He took the important wicket of Devdutt Padikkal as the Royals batted first, and then scored an unbeaten 40 off just 27 balls to steer the Titans home. As Gujarat play at their home ground (Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad), Pandya – also from Gujarat – will be aiming to secure his first title as captain.

David Miller The South African star had endured a number of indifferent seasons, but Miller shined for the Titans this year with multiple match-winning performances – including in the Qualifier 1. Miller went on a blitzkrieg as he took the game away from Royals, scoring an unbeaten 68 off just 38 balls to secure a final spot for the GT. Miller has scored 449 runs in 15 innings at a brilliant strike rate of 141.49 in the season so far.

Rashid Khan The Afhgnaistan leg-spinner may not be in the race for the Purple Cap this year, but his economical bowling figures, along with his 18 wickets in this season so far, make him a perpetual threat. In addition, Rashid has made a significant contribution with the bat lower down the batting order. The 23-year-old star has scored 91 runs in merely 43 deliveries at an incredible strike rate of over 206 in the current season so far.

Rajasthan Royals

Jos Butter A no-brainer. The England batter scored a match-winning century (106*) in the Qualifier 2 against Royal Challengers Bangalore, and will take the Orange Cap home with incredible numbers to his name. In 16 matches, Buttler scored 824 runs with an average of 58 and a brilliant strike-rate of 151.47. The RR opener will also be chasing the record for most numbers of century in an IPL season in the game against GT.

Sanju Samson The Rajasthan Royals captain was brilliant in the last game against Gujarat Titans (47 off 26 balls), but he failed to convert his start into a big knock. In the final, Samson will be carrying the expectations of his franchise, and having scored at a strike rate of 147.50 in the season so far, the RR skipper would be aiming to step up with the bat.

Yuzvendra Chahal The leg-spinner has enjoyed a stellar outing in the 2022 Indian Premier League, and would be aiming to retaking the Purple Cap from Wanindu Hasaranga in the final. Chahal has taken 26 wickets in the season so far, and has undoubtedly been the match-winner with the ball for RR. Chahal did prove expensive in the side’s previous game against RCB (0/45 in four overs), and would be aiming for an improved show against Hardik and his men.

