Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / IPL 2022 Final Live Streaming, GT vs RR: When & where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals
cricket

IPL 2022 Final Live Streaming, GT vs RR: When & where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2022 Final, GT vs RR Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for the Indian Premier League Match Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals today.
GT vs RR Live streaming, IPL 2022 Final(BCCI)
Published on May 29, 2022 07:09 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

IPL 2022 Final, GT vs RR Live Streaming: After two months of riveting action, it all boils down to the one final moment, the elusive Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy. Gujarat Titans, who scripted a comfortable run to the final, will be hoping to complete their magnificent debut season in top-class fashion with the IPL title, but will be up against a revenge-seeking Rajasthan Royals. The Hardik Pandya-led side finished top the league table before beating the Royals win Qualifier 1 to reach the final, which will be played at their home ground in Ahmedabad. Rajasthan, on the other hand, who finished second, had to overcome the RCB hurdle in the second Qualifier to seal their spot in the final. Twice has Rajasthan lost to Gujarat this season - one in April by 37 runs and the other by seven wickets earlier this week. Will GT script their third win against Rajasthan to bag the IPL trophy or will RR avenge their twin losses and pull off a fitting tribute for Shane Warne?

GT vs RR Live Score IPL 2022 Final

Here are the live streaming details of the IPL 2022 Final between GT and RR:

Where is the IPL 2022 Final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals?

The IPL 2022 Final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will occur at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

When does the IPL 2022 Final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals start?

The IPL 2022 Final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will start at 7:30 pm IST on Sunday (May 29).

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2022 Final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals?

The IPL 2022 Final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

RELATED STORIES

How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 Final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals?

The live streaming of the IPL 2022 Final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of GT vs RR here at hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
ipl 2022 ipl rajasthan royals gujarat titans
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP