IPL 2022 Final Live Streaming, GT vs RR: When & where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2022 Final, GT vs RR Live Streaming: After two months of riveting action, it all boils down to the one final moment, the elusive Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy. Gujarat Titans, who scripted a comfortable run to the final, will be hoping to complete their magnificent debut season in top-class fashion with the IPL title, but will be up against a revenge-seeking Rajasthan Royals. The Hardik Pandya-led side finished top the league table before beating the Royals win Qualifier 1 to reach the final, which will be played at their home ground in Ahmedabad. Rajasthan, on the other hand, who finished second, had to overcome the RCB hurdle in the second Qualifier to seal their spot in the final. Twice has Rajasthan lost to Gujarat this season - one in April by 37 runs and the other by seven wickets earlier this week. Will GT script their third win against Rajasthan to bag the IPL trophy or will RR avenge their twin losses and pull off a fitting tribute for Shane Warne?

GT vs RR Live Score IPL 2022 Final

Here are the live streaming details of the IPL 2022 Final between GT and RR:

Where is the IPL 2022 Final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals?

The IPL 2022 Final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will occur at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

When does the IPL 2022 Final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals start?

The IPL 2022 Final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will start at 7:30 pm IST on Sunday (May 29).

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2022 Final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals?

The IPL 2022 Final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 Final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals?

The live streaming of the IPL 2022 Final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of GT vs RR here at hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl

