GT predicted XI vs CSK, IPL 2022: Focus on 24-year-old India pacer as Hardik's Gujarat Titans eye top-2 finish

Gujarat Titans will look to achieve a top-two finish after securing a playoffs berth as the tournament newbies lock horns with defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Gujarat and Chennai have had contrasting journeys so far in the 10-team competition. While the Titans have booked a top-4 spot with two games in hand, Chennai are lying at the second-last spot. Chennai are out of the competition and will now play for pride. IPL 2022 Full Coverage

Gujarat ensured a playoffs berth with a 62-run win over Lucknow Super Kings and they will hope for the bowlers to do an encore. Defending 145, they bowled out Lucknow for 82 in 13.5 overs, and even captain Hardik was full of praise for his bowling unit. Star Afghan tweaker Rashid Khan starred with the ball for GT with figures of 4 for 24. Yash Dayal (2/24) and R Sai Kishore (2/7) picked up two wickets each. Both Yash and Sai will look to continue the momentum and grab some more wickets at the business end of the tournament.

While Mohammed Shami remains the pace spearhead, Gujarat will expect Dayal to set the tone with his left-arm pace. Shami is the team's highest taker with 16 scalps and Lockie Ferguson's pace is a big plus for any T20 franchise. They have also got Alzarri Joseph in the ranks.

Talking about the batting attack, Shubman Gill was solid against Lucknow when his side kept losing wickets at regular intervals. The Punjab youngster hit a fine half-century and remained not out on 63 off 49 balls with the help of seven fours. He lacked support from the others and the middle order comprising the likes of captain Hardik, David Miller and Matthew Wade need to shoulder more responsibility. They have also got Wriddhiman Saha, who has been timing the ball well to help Gujarat achieve a brisk start.

Ahead of the game against Chennai Super Kings, take a look at the Gujarat Titans' probable XI

Openers: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill

Top and middle-order: Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya, David Miller

Power hitter: Rahul Tewatia

Spin options: Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore

Pacers: Alzarri Joseph/Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

GT Predicted XI vs CSK: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph/Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Changes in the XI: Ferguson was left out from playing eleven in a 'tactical' move but the Kiwi quick could be brought back. It remains to be seen whether the Titans bring in Sai Sudharsan in place of Matthew Wade. Also, Sai Kishore, who returned 2/7 from his two overs against Lucknow, will look to replicate the performance.

