IPL 2022, GT predicted XI vs MI: Gujarat fret over poor form of 22-year-old star; Hardik looks to seal playoffs berth

Gujarat Titans have secured the top spot with eight wins and the IPL newbies will look to seal a place in the play-offs by defeating struggling Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Friday. The Titans have had a wonderful tournament but Punjab Kings snapped their five-game winning streak in the previous game. (Follow IPL 2022 Coverage)

The Hardik Pandya-led side was restricted to 143 for eight, with Shikhar Dhawan and Liam Livingstone making the chase an easy one for the Punjab outfit. Despite the loss, the Titans are favourites to achieve a top-four finish and they will aim for two more points against Mumbai, who are already out of the tournament after registering eight consecutive defeats.

But the Titans have blown hot and cold at the top, with Shubman Gill being inconsistent after 84 and 96 versus Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings respectively. He will seek support from Wriddhiman Saha, who has been included in the eleven in place of struggling Matthew Wade. While the form of top-order remains a concern, the team will expect runs from skipper Hardik, who is the leading run-scorer for Gujarat with 309 runs. Furthermore, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan have also dished out match-winning performances with the willow.

On the bowling front, the Titans are arguably one of the most lethal attacks. Mohammed Shami has been excellent with the new ball while Lockie Ferguson has the ability to trouble the opposition with his extra pace. But the team management will hope for consistency from the New Zealand quick, who bled 52 runs from his four against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Ahead of Match 51 of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium, we take a look at the probable playing XI for Gujarat Titans...

Openers: Shubhman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk). The Titans have Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Matthew Wade too but they will most likely stick with the Indian pair at the top. Gill, 22, is still in search of a high score since his twin fifties this season.

Top and middle-order: Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya, David Miller. Sai Sudharsan had scored a 50-ball 65 in the last game where everyone had failed against the Punjab bowlers. The uncapped Indian will look to replicate the performance while skipper Pandya and David Miller seek run-scoring spree.

Power hitter: Rahul Tewatia. A no-brainer! He walks into any side of the ongoing IPL edition. Tewatia has got the ability to clear the boundary fence with absolute ease.

Spin option: Rashid Khan. He has been economical with the ball, but his inability to pick up wickets would be a cause of concern for the side. Rashid has chipped in with vital contributions with the bat as well.

Pacers: Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami. While Mohammed Shami will be itching to jolt Mumbai with some early blows, Ferguson can generate additional pace and bounce on the surface. Pradeep Sangwan will also look to cement his place after conceding 23 runs in his two overs against Punjab.

GT Predicted XI vs MI: Shubhman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami

Changes in the XI: Yash Dayal can replace Sangwan if the Titans alter their pace attack. The budding Indian pacer has picked up seven wickets including a three-fer on debut against Rajasthan Royals.

