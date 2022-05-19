Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / GT predicted XI vs RCB: With playoff berth sealed, Gujarat Titans might test reserves vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
GT predicted XI vs RCB: With playoff berth sealed, Gujarat Titans might test reserves vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Gujarat Titans will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore, who need a win to remain alive in the competition.
Gujarat Titans seamer Mohammed Shami celebrates after picking a wicket(IPL)
Published on May 19, 2022 09:09 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Having already qualified for the play-offs, Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT) will look to close the league stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on a winning note. They will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore, who need a win to remain alive in the competition. (Full coverage of IPL 2022)

While Bangalore may go full throttle, Gujarat might look to rest a couple of regulars and instead give some game time to the reserves. If this is the case, Matthew Wade and Yash Dayal can make way for Vijay Shankar and Lockie Ferguson. 

Newcomers GT are already assured of a top spot in the standings with 20 points from 13 games, which means it will get two chances to reach the final.

The Titans have clicked with every individual rising to the occasion as per the demand. Rashid Khan, who is known worldwide for his spin, showcased his batting prowess smashing three sixes in final over to help his side beat Sunrisers Hyderabad. 

The batting line-up comprises Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, David Miller, skipper Pandya and Rahul Tewatia, who have entertained fans so far with some inspirational performances.

The bowling spearheaded by Mohammed Shami is regarded as one of the best in the league.The spin department is led by Afghan legend Rashid Khan. 

GT predicted XI vs RCB:

Openers: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha

Middle-order: Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, David Miller

Power-hitter: Rahul Tewatia

Spin: Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore

Pace: Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph  

GT probable XI vs RCB: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph   

Changes in playing XI: Vijay Shankar, Lockie Ferguson come in. Yash Dayal, Matthew Wade sit out.

