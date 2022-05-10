IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, debutant table-toppers clash

IPL 2022, LSG vs GT: Indian Premier League debutants Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants are having a dream run in their maiden season. In a season where IPL's traditional giants - Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, and Kolkata Knight Riders - are languishing, the two teams, who face off on Tuesday, are on top of the table with play-offs berth nearly secured.

IPL 2022, LSG vs GT: Neck-and-neck competition

While Gujarat led the points table for most part of the league, Lucknow moved ahead to take the top spot. The Gujarat's winning streak came to end with back-to-back losses against Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians. Both teams have 16 points from 11 outings and a win will confirm the passage to the next stage.

IPL 2022, LSG vs GT: Most expensive IPL outfits

The Sanjiv Goenka-led RPSG group bought the Lucknow franchise for ₹7,090 crore. Private equity firm Irelia Company Pte Ltd (CVC Capital Partners) dished out ₹5,625 crore for the Ahmedabad franchise.

Debutants' unprecedented run in the league

In 2011, Pune Warriors India and Kochi Tuskers Kerala finished 8th and 9th. In 2016, Rising Pune Supergiant finished 7th out of eight, and though Gujarat Lions finished the league stage on top of the table, they lost both qualifiers in the playoffs.

IPL 2022, LSG vs GT: Form guide

After back-to-back losses, Gujarat Titans will need their batters to fire. Lucknow Super Giants are on a four-match winning streak and will be on a high after their 75-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders.

IPL 2022, LSG vs GT: A look at both skippers

Lucknow captain KL Rahul has so far accumulated 451 runs from 11 outings, which include two centuries and as many half-centuries.

Gujarat captain Hardik Pandya has so accumulated 333 runs from 10 matches, which include three half-centuries.

IPL 2022, LSG vs GT: Key match-ups

KL Rahul (LSG) vs Mohammed Shami (GT): Mohammed Shami got KL Rahul out caught-behind for a golden duck of the very first ball of the innings when the two IPL debutants met for the first time. LSG skipper Rahul has gone on to score 451 runs in the remaining 10 matches with two hundreds to his name. Shami has so far bagged 15 wickets for his team and is their highest-wicket taker.

Ravi Bishnoi (LSG) vs Hardik Pandya (GT): Skipper Hardik Pandya is GT's highest scorer so far with 333 runs in 10 matches and three half-centuries. Over the years, Pandya has shown a liking for attacking leg-spinners, having scored 244 runs off them at a strike rate of 121.39. The interesting part is that he has hit 19 sixes off leg-spinners and Ravi Bishnoi will be wary of that. The LSG leggie though has not been economical in this edition at 8.23 and would entice Pandya to go after him. Bishnoi has 9 wickets so far.

