'Knows how to handle Alpha Males': Not Maxwell, Aakash Chopra suggests most unique name to replace Kohli as RCB captain

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has thrown in the most unique captaincy suggestion for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

RCB have retained Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj ahead of the mega auction, which will be held on February 12 and 13. With Kohli stepping down from the captaincy role at the end of the 2021 season, RCB will have an added responsibility at the auction table to rope in a potential skipper for the team. They also have the option of going with Maxwell as the captain, who performed impressively in the last season, but Aakash feels that he is a "volatile option" and feels that RCB should look for other options.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Can they think about Maxwell? Maxwell is a tempting option but he is also a volatile option. His performance was very good last year. In fact, RCB should pat their backs that they got such good performances from him. But could he be their captain? Tough choice, I won't really go down that route," he said on his YouTube channel.

ALSO READ: 'If something goes bad, I don’t know': Hardik reveals whether he will return as all-rounder in IPL 2022, Indian team

Could RCB go with an Indian player as their captain? Aakash then analysed the possibility of picking Shreyas Iyer as the captain, who had led the Delhi Capitals side for two seasons.

"Shreyas Iyer is an option. Bangalore can think about him but personally, he is not my No. 1 pick for Bangalore because the ground is not like that. He is a top-order batter and it will not work out if you send him below No. 4. You might not have a place till No. 4 as you have Kohli and Maxwell, and you are trying to bat Maxwell up the order," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The veteran Indian cricketer then suggested the name of West Indies red-ball skipper Jason Holder, saying that if added to the RCB squad, he is a certainty in the playing XI and knows how to run a team.

"They can either think about Maxwell or let me just throw a name here - Jason Holder. He is an unassuming character, does not impose himself, he is absolutely perfect for a franchise like RCB. He will play all the matches, he knows how to run a team and he will never take the centre stage."

ALSO READ: 'Send him back. He doesn't have that level of maturity': Gambhir wants India to use promising 27-year-old only in T20Is

Speaking about the same on Twitter, Aakash wrote, "If Maxwell isn’t handed over the #RCB captaincy, how’s Jason Holder as a captaincy candidate? They’re always in need of an all-rounder…understated…knows how to handle Alpha Males in the side. Thoughts?”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Holder recently grabbed headlines with his spectacular 4 for 7 in the opening T20I match against England in Bridgetown and returned with figures of 2 for 25 in the second. He has also been one of the match winners for his previous IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}