IPL 2022: How MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings can still make the playoffs

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the defending champions, haven't made a perfect start to MS Dhoni captaincy return in IPL 2022. Taking over the responsibility from Ravindra Jadeja after a horror start to the season, CSK managed to win their first game on Dhoni's return to leadership role, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs before being stunned by Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next game. With four games left for the CSK, can the four-time winners script a miraculous return to make the playoffs? (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

Chennai are presently in the ninth spot in the points table with three wins in 10 games. The condition of course is that they need to win their remaining four games which will leave them with a maximum of 14 points. However, it comes with numerous conditions applied. With eight teams above them and Mumbai Indians officially out of the race to the playoffs, Chennai will need other factors to fall in place.

Chennai's next four games are against - Delhi Capitals on Sunday, Mumbai Indians on Thursday, Gujarat Titans on May 15 and Rajasthan Royals on May 20.

Chennai will want Lucknow Super Giants, the present table toppers with 16 points from 11 games, to win all their remaining games. For Gujarat Titans, who stand second with as many points as Lucknow, CSK need to avenge their defeat but would want them to beat RCB in their final game. The same applies for third-placed Rajasthan Royals - CSK need to beat them in the final game this season but want them to win against Delhi Capitals.

For CSK to progress, they need RCB to lose all their games and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings to lose at least two of their remaining three matches.

CSK are still mathematically in the contest and with Dhoni at helm, fans would be hoping for a magical return.

