'He's street smart, capable of batting at any position': Irfan Pathan names 'one of the most valuable' Indian batters

IPL 2022: Irfan Pathan spoke highly about the Indian player who has performed impressively in the ongoing season so far.
Irfan Pathan.(PTI)
Published on May 07, 2022 03:42 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

The 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League has seen the two tournament debutants – Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants – performing impressively. While the Titans are at the top of the table with eight wins in 11 matches, the KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants are second with 14 points, having played a game less than the Titans. Rahul has been one of the most consistent batters for the LSG and is currently the second-highest run-scorer in the season so far, with 451 runs in ten innings including two centuries and as many fifties. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

Rahul had finished barely nine runs behind the Orange Cap winner in the previous season (Ruturaj Gaikwad), despite his former side Punjab Kings failing to reach the playoffs in the season. The right-handed batter has been one of the most consistent Indian batter in the IPL over the past few years, and former India cricketer Irfan Pathan believes that Rahul is “one of the most valuable Indian batters” at the moment.

“KL is a street smart batsman. He is capable of batting at any position, he has done that in India colours and one can do that with such ease only if he’s talented. He is one of the most valuable Indian batters because he has the ability to play in different modes,” Pathan told Star Sports' Cricket Live.

Former Chennai Super Kings star Suresh Raina, who is fondly called ‘Mr IPL’, also spoke highly about Raina.

“KL (Rahul) is in the best mindset right now, he’s batting with a very positive mindset. He is playing some amazing shots which proves that he is in the best phase of his career," said Raina. 

“He is trying a few new things as well this season (in his batting). He plays with the mind of the bowlers and traps them. He forces the bowlers to bowl in the areas which are his strong zones and constructs his innings accordingly. It is really commendable to see him bat like this.”

