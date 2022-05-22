Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / IPL 2022: Is Harshal Patel fit to take part in play-offs? RCB seamer shares big recovery update
cricket

IPL 2022: Is Harshal Patel fit to take part in play-offs? RCB seamer shares big recovery update

Harshal Patel had injured himself while playing against Gujarat Titans earlier this week and left the field midway.
Royal Challengers Bangalore seamer Harshal Patel(IPL)
Published on May 22, 2022 02:53 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) became as the fourth and the final franchise to advance to the play-offs stage in the ongoing edition of Indian Premier League (IPL). The Faf du Plessis-led outfit, who finished the league stage with 16 points, were dependent on Mumbai Indians to help them pass through to the next stage and the latter did exactly the same by defeating Delhi Capitals by five wickets on Saturday evening. (IPL 2022 full coverage)

RCB will now take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in play-offs and ahead of the clash the franchise will fret over Harshal Patel's availability. The seamer had injured himself while playing against Gujarat Titans earlier this week and left the field midway.

As per the information given on RCB's official website, the 31-year-old had injured his right hand's bleeding, which required stitches. Patel could only bowl an over in the contest. 

Also Read | Virat Kohli's reaction after Rohit Sharma's dismissal in MI vs DC IPL match sends fans into frenzy

Despite his absence, RCB managed to restrict Titans to 168/5 in 20 overs, which they chased down in 18.4 overs and won the match by eight wickets. 

However, Harshal had some good news for the fans, providing an update on his recovery. 

“When I caught that ball on short extra cover, I split my webbing on the right hand. I got a couple of stitches which should come off in three to four days,” he was quoted as saying on the website. 

“I think I will be ready to be a part of it,” he added on him being available for the play-offs.

HT Sports Desk

HT Sports Desk

