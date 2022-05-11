'I spoke to Rohit bhai, Kohli bhai. They told me the same thing': Ishan Kishan reveals crucial advice from India seniors

The Mumbai Indians have endured a disappointing season in the 2022 Indian Premier League. The side is currently reeling at the bottom of the table with only four points in 11 matches, and will return to action on Thursday when it takes MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings, who have also had an indifferent season so far. While the MI have already been eliminated from the race for playoffs, the side will be aiming to finish the season on a high in their remaining three games. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

The Rohit Sharma-led side has faced significant inconsistencies in its top-order, with both, Rohit and Ishan Kishan struggling to score big. Ishan was bought back by the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2022 mega auction for INR 15.25 crore, becoming the most expensive buy in the season. Ahead of the game against CSK, Ishan Kishan opened up the pressure of the price tag.

“The pressure of the price tag will be on you for a maximum of 1-2 days after the auction. But at this level, you have to understand that I can’t keep such things in mind and I only have to focus on how to help my team win. The pressure of the price tag certainly will remain for a few days but when you have such good seniors around you, when you keep talking to them, it helps,” said Ishan Kishan ahead of the game, as quoted by IndiaToday.

"When I spoke to Rohit bhai, or even to Virat Kohli bhai during the game against RCB and Hardik bhai, everyone told me the same thing ‘you don’t have to think about the price tag’ because it’s not something I have asked for. The team had belief in me, so they did spend the money," he added."

In the ongoing season, Ishan Kishan has scored 321 runs in 11 innings, but with an indifferent strike rate of 117.15. The young wicketkeeper-batter further added that talking to senior players helped him focus on his game.

“Instead of thinking about the pressure of the price tag, it’s important to think about my game and being in the zone. So talking to the senior players really helped. They have played the game for so long and handled different situations. For them also, at some point, the auction price would have gone up. So I learned how they handled the situation then,” said the youngster.

