'Since he's now scoring runs, people would say MI should've backed him': Ishan reveals reason behind dropping Tim David

The Mumbai Indians faced a narrow three-run defeat to the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2022 Indian Premier League on Tuesday. Chasing a 194-run target, MI were in a prime position to end SRH's chances for playoff qualification, as Tim David's magnificent power-hitting continued to snatch the game away from Kane Williamson's men. However, David's dismissal was the turning point in the game – he was removed on 46 off 18 deliveries on the final ball of the 18th over. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, then, went on to bowl a wicket-maiden in the next over and SRH eventually registered a three-run victory at the Wankhede Stadium. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

Regardless, Tim David's recent performances have been impressive for MI and bode them well as they look into the future. David made a return to the side against Rajasthan Royals on April 30, and has since registered scores of 20*, 44*, 13, 16*, and 46 in five matches. David's performances have urged the MI supporters and former cricketers to question his absence throughout the middle phase of the tournament -- especially with the side enduring an eight-game losing streak before registering the first win of the season.

MI opener Ishan Kishan spoke in detail about the decision to drop Tim David two matches into the season, insisting that it helped the 25-year-old analyze his game.

“It's (IPL) a big stage. Every decision that the management takes, is for the team. Unfortunately, he was dropped. But the way he prepared, the way he practiced according to the Indian wickets, he realised the shots that he has to play. So, being dropped can also help players because it allows players to analyze their game,” Ishan Kishan said in the post-match press conference.

The youngster further said that it is always a tough call for the team management to drop a player.

“The way he made a comeback and the way he played those innings, has been mind-blowing. So, I think it was a good call. Since he's scoring now, I know a lot of people would say that MI should've backed him. But it is a very tough call for the captain and management also. Sometimes they can be wrong, and sometimes they can also be a blessing in disguise for the players,” said Ishan.

