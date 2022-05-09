IPL 2022: Jasprit Bumrah rattles Kolkata Knight Riders to reach incredible league feat in MI vs KKR game

Mumbai Indians pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah scythed through the Kolkata Knight Riders batting order to register his best-ever bowling figures in the IPL on Monday. The 28-year-old Indian bowled a triple wicket-maiden over at the death to restrict the opposition to 165/9 at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai. (IPL 2022 Full Coverage)

Bumrah, who grabbed his maiden fifer, returned 5/10 including 18 dot balls in his four overs, which are now the best bowling figures by an Indian pacer in IPL history. Ishant Sharma's 5/12 was previously the best bowling display among Indian speedsters.

Only Anil Kumble has conceded fewer runs than Bumrah while taking an IPL fifer. The legendary tweaker had recorded 5/5 against Rajasthan Royals back in 2009.

IPL 2022 MI vs KKR

Overall, Bumrah is now fifth on the list of best bowling figures in IPL history. Alzarri Joseph, who had taken 6/12 against Sunrisers Hyderabad back in 2019, heads the panel.

While Kolkata openers Venkatesh Iyer (43 off 24 balls) and Ajinkya Rahane (25 off 24 balls) added 60 runs, Bumrah's fifer put the brakes on the opposition that lost wickets at regular intervals.

Best bowling figures in IPL

6/12 Alzarri Joseph MI v SRH 2019

6/14 Sohail Tanvir RR v CSK 2008

6/19 Adam Zampa RPS v SRH 2016

5/5 Anil Kumble RCB v RR 2009

5/10 Jasprit Bumrah MI v KKR 2022 *

Notably, Bumrah conceded just one single while bowling the 18th and 20th over, and plucked three wickets as well.

"It was a good day. I was looking to use the dimensions of the ground. When things are going your way, it's important to stay in the present and not overdo things. Whenever you help the team, make an impact, that gives me satisfaction," said Bumrah during the innings break.

Bumrah also entered the elite club of bowlers who have plucked a triple-wicket maiden in the IPL. He's now the only Mumbai Indians bowler after Lasith Malinga to achieve the milestone.

Bumrah, who was on a hat-trick, shared what was going through his mind and said yorker seemed to be his best option during that time.

"That's the way I always play my cricket, so happy with my performance. I don't go there with a fixed mindset, I train for all situations and I understand, that sometimes I have to bowl at the start, sometimes in the end.

"I have to be flexible. Southee was expecting a yorker, he's a bowler, thinks like one and he dug that (hat-trick ball) out. It was important to use the dimensions of the ground, it was not gripping too much, and I tried to use the bigger boundaries to my advantage," he further added.

