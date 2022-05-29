IPL 2022: Jos Buttler breaks down as he remembers Shane Warne ahead of GT vs RR final match; Twitter reacts

Rajasthan Royals' star batter Jos Buttler turned emotional as he remembered the legendary Shane Warne, who led the Rajasthan Royals to their first – and only – Indian Premier League title so far, which came in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008. Warne tragically passed away due to a heart attack during his vacation in Thailand in March earlier this year. During the ongoing edition of the tournament, the Royals have been paying a rich tribute to their ‘First Royal’ Warne. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

Also read: Watch: 'Vande Mataram' rings out loud in stadium as over 1,00,000 fans sing with AR Rahman in IPL final closing ceremony

The pictures of Buttler, as he remembered Warne, went viral on social media with fans reacting to the England batter's emotional reaction.

Earlier, RR team manager Romi Bhinder had also recalled a heartwarming gesture Buttler towards Warne. He revealed how Buttler “high-fived” a picture of Warne and said, “legend!”

"We have put up a picture of him where his hand is overstretched. A few days ago, I saw Jos giving him a high-five and saying, 'legend'!" Bhinder had said on a tribute video posted by the Rajasthan Royals ahead of the side's match against Mumbai Indians at the MCA Stadium, where the Royals gave a tribute to Warne.

“There are small things like this where the team feels his presence.”

Here's how Twitter reacted:

Jos Buttler crying when he talking about the memory of Legendary Shane Warne. pic.twitter.com/xHz5vLPa3V — Deepanshu (@Deepans20127002) May 29, 2022

Jos Buttler was in tears talking about Shane Warne!!!😭💔 This broke my heart!💔#HallaBol #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/pHoB8HdYYu — 𝐀𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐲𝐚𝐡 (@Aaliya_Zain5) May 29, 2022

Jos Buttler crying when he talking about the memory of Shane Warne.#IPLFinal #IPL2022



pic.twitter.com/7KH6TQ9Gh4 — Cricket Addictor (@AbdullahNeaz) May 29, 2022

Jos Buttler breaks down during the interview while talking about the late Shane Warne.#IPL2022 #RRvGT #JosButtler pic.twitter.com/E9zvRABNkX — Rahul Choudhary (@Rahulc7official) May 29, 2022

@Jos Buttler said "Shane Warne will be looking down at us with a lot of pride". — JOYDIP KURMI🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳💓💓😁 (@Joydip30406345) May 29, 2022

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bat against Gujarat Titans in the title clash of the Indian Premier League 2022 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The Titans could have a significant psychological edge in this contest having won against the Royals in the first qualifier en route to the final. Add to that the expected full house in their own backyard at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad with a world-highest capacity of 132,000, and the Titans could easily run out the firm favorites.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON