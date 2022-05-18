IPL 2022, KKR predicted XI vs LSG: Rahane's injury forces Shreyas Iyer to tweak winning combination in do-or-die clash

After enduring a tough outing, which saw them face seven defeats in 13 league matches, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will eye for a positive result when they lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Wednesday evening. The fixture will be their final league game of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and KKR will require the crucial two points to remain alive in the play-offs race. (IPL 2022 full coverage)

Kolkata secured emphatic wins over Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad and are currently placed sixth on the points table. They have 12 points as of now and a win will take them to 14 to put them on level terms with fourth and fifth placed Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have played one match less.

Going into the clash, Shreyas Iyer will be forced to tweak the winning combination with opener Ajinkya Rahane already out of the tournament due to a hamstring.

In his absence, Aaron Finch should make a return to the XI, which could well be a good move considering the amount of experience he brings to the table.

If Finch is added in the playing XI, which is almost certain, Sam Billings may have to sit out making way for Sheldon Jackson for the wicket-keeper slot.

KKR would be glad with the way their bowlers rose up to the occasion in the previous two matches. Both the pacers and spinners bowled exceptionally well restricting Mumbai and Hyderabad to below par totals. Mumbai were packed for 113 in 17.3 overs, while Hyderabad managed to add 123/8 in 20 overs.

KKR predicted XI vs LSG:

Openers: Venkatesh Iyer, Aaron Finch

Middle-order: Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Sheldon Jackson, Rinku Singh

Power-hitter: Andre Russell

Spin: Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy

Pace: Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav

KKR probable XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Sheldon Jackson, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav

Changes in XI: Aaron Finch, Sheldon Jackson come in. Ajinkya Rahane, Sam Billings go out.

