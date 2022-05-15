'KL Rahul is going for the kill, seems to have learnt this from Gautam Gambhir': Ex-KKR spinner

Tournament newbies Lucknow Super Giants were on top of the IPL points table with four wins on the trot before relinquishing that position after losing to Gujarat Titans in their previous game. Playing their first-ever IPL season, the team has left its mark with 16 points from 12 matches and much credit has to be given to LSG skipper KL Rahul. The Karnataka batter has scored the bulk of runs for his side and currently is the tournament's second-most prolific batter with 459 runs from 12 matches. He already has two centuries and as many half-centuries in the 10-team season. IPL 2022 Full Coverage

Rahul might have impressed with willow with five consecutive 400-run IPL seasons, but former India cricketer Piyush Chawla has underlined the LSG leader's tactical acumen. Rahul has marshalled his troops well so far and they are in touching distance of booking a playoffs berth.

Chawla feels Rahul is learning the captaincy skills from Gautam Gambhir, who led Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL winners during his leadership spell with the franchise. Notably, Chawla also played under Gambhir's captaincy during his time with the Kolkata outfit.

"The way he's leading the side is thrilling to watch. He is leading the Super Giants brilliantly. It's good to see him going for the kill. He's placing slip fielders in the 11th-12th overs and looking to finish the game early. This is something which he's learning well from mentor Gautam Gambhir who was like this during his stint as IPL captain," said Chawla on 'Cricket Live' on Star Sports.

Harbhajan also lauded Rahul's "calmness" while leading his team and talked about Lucknow making the right choices when it comes to players and coaching staff.

"The biggest propellant for this team's good show has been the way KL Rahul has led them from the front. He has been the leading run-getter for the side. His performance has encouraged other players to do better," said the former India tweaker.

"He has shown a lot of calmness as a captain, which is always required in tournaments like these. Also, the management of this team has been very active since the beginning of the league. They picked the right team, picked the right coach and followed the right strategy," he further added.

