IPL 2022: KL Rahul named captain of Lucknow franchise; Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi also roped in

KL Rahul is among players who have been picked up by the Lucknow franchise ahead of the next Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The 29-year-old Rahul will also captain the side in the upcoming edition. Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and India youngster Ravi Bishnoi are the other two picks named by the Lucknow outfit.

Rahul has been roped in for a sum of INR 17 crore while Stonis and Bishnoi have fetched INR 9.2 crore and 4 crore respectively.

The new IPL outfit had the option of picking three players (two Indian and one foreigner) from the pool of available players as part of the draft pick before the mega auction.

Rahul led Punjab Kings for the past two seasons but ended his association with the franchise after the recent IPL edition. Bishnoi was also with Punjab while Stoinis represented Delhi Capitals. He is currently the stand-in captain of the Indian ODI team in South Africa in the absence of injured Rohit Sharma.

After starting his IPL career with Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rahul shifted his base to Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2014. He was traded back to the Bangalore outfit in 2016 before Punjab Kings roped in for a sum of INR 11 in the 2018 auction.

Rahul was Punjab's leading run-scorer in the previous season and he signed off after scoring 2548 runs in four seasons for the franchise.

Bishnoi was also with Punjab while Stoinis represented Delhi Capitals. Bishnoi, 21, was one of the most sought-after players in the auction after his show in the 2020 Under-19 World Cup. Punjab snapped him up for INR 2 crore. The young spinner had 12 wickets in 14 games in his first season, and in 2021, he had 12 plucks from nine games.

For Stoinis, Lucknow will be his fourth IPL team. He had started in 2015 with Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and returned to the team in 2020. In between, he also plied his trade for Punjab and Royal Challengers. In 56 IPL games, he's gathered over 600 runs including four half-centuries. The Aussie has also got 30 plucks under his belt in the tournament so far.

Former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower was previously appointed as the team's head coach. The Sanjiv Goenka-owned franchise has now signed Gautam Gambhir as its mentor. The Goenka-led RP-SG Group had shelled out INR 7090 crore to own the Lucknow franchise.

