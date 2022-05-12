IPL 2022 Live Streaming CSK vs MI: When and where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

CSK vs MI Live Streaming, IPL 2022: It was an MS Dhoni show when Mumbai Indians last locked horns with Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. The CSK skipper had then smashed MI pacer Jaydev Unadkat for 6, 4, 2, 4 in the final four deliveries of the contest as CSK won the match by three wickets. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

However, going into the reverse fixture, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai will look to settle the score and with the form Jasprit Bumrah displayed in the previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders, CSK batters could find themselves in the wrong end this time around.

The good news for CSK is their opening pair - Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway - doing some hard hitting at the top and setting the perfect platform for others to exploit. Mumbai, on the other hand, have not been able to do the same with their skipper failing to pile big score on the board.

Here are the live streaming details of IPL 2022 match between CSK and MI:

Where will the IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians be played?

The IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time does the IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians start?

The IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will start at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday (May 12).

Where can I watch the live coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians?

The IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to catch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians?

The live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will be available on Hotstar app and website.

You can also catch the live commentary, score, and latest updates of the match here at hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.

