IPL 2022 Live Streaming DC vs SRH: When and where to watch Match 50 between DC and SRH

Delhi Capitals' fight for survival intensifies as they face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 50th match of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday. DC have eight points in nine games, having lost five of these matches, and they now face a team who have one of the most fearsome fast bowling attacks ever assembled in the history of the IPL. (Full coverage of IPL 2022)

Pant's battle against India's fastest bowler Umran Malik will be a contest everyone will be looking forward to considering that the Jammu speedster only comes after powerplay, which could also be the time of the DC skipper's arrival to the crease.

Prithvi Shaw, who had started the tourney on a bright note hasn't been in his element in last few games and David Warner would ideally like to convert one of his fifties into a hundred.

It will be easier said than done against an attack that has Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran, T Natarajan and Marco Jansen who would be coming relentlessly at the DC batting unit to increase their points tally from 10 to 12.

Here's all you need to know about DC vs SRH Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad?

The IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

At what time does the IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad begin?

The IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad begins at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday (May 5).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad?

The IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.

