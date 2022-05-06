IPL 2022 Live Streaming GT vs MI: When and where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Live on TV and Online

GT vs MI Live Streaming, IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans will be aiming to extend their lead at the top of the table when the side takes on the Mumbai Indians in the 2022 Indian Premier League on Friday. The Titans have won eight matches in ten so far, and would all but seal a spot in the playoffs with another win. Rohit Sharma's MI, meanwhile, will be playing for pride and aiming to spoil Titans' party, while causing some chaos in the race for playoff stages. It will also be a reunion for GT captain Hardik Pandya, who will be taking on his former franchise in the game. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

After facing eight defeats in a row, the MI finally registered their first win of the season in their last game against Rajasthan Royals. Titans, meanwhile, were outclassed by Punjab Kings in their previous game, losing by 8 wickets.

Here's all you need to know about GT vs MI Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians?

The IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

At what time does the IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians begin?

The IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians begins at 7:30 PM IST on Friday (May 6).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians?

The IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the IPL 2022 match between GT and CSK on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON