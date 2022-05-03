Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / IPL 2022 Live Streaming GT vs PBKS: When and where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Live Online
cricket

IPL 2022 Live Streaming GT vs PBKS: When and where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Live Online

GT vs PBKS Live Streaming, IPL 2022: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for the Indian Premier League Match today between Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings.
IPL 2022 GT vs PBKS Live Streaming(ANI)
Published on May 03, 2022 12:07 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Punjab Kings have been plagued with inconsistency this season and their no-hold-barred batting approach has been their own first enemy so far. Skipper Mayank Agarwal, seasoned batter Shikhar Dhawan and the English pair of Jonny Bairstow-Liam Livingstone have all blown hot and cold this season and Punjab face a stiff challenge against table-toppers Gujarat Titans, who have won eight out of nine games. (IPL 2022 Full Coverage)

A sixth consecutive win will make Gujarat Titans the first side to enter the play-offs. The IPL newbies have found match-winners for every situation with Rahul Tewatia, David Miller and captain Hardik Pandya being their match-winners. Star leg-spinner Rashid Khan has also chipped in with crucial cameos with the bat this year. 

Punjab, on the other hand, have endured five defeats already and another loss will diminish their chances of getting a top-four finish. The last time Gujarat and Punjab met, they produced a cracking finish with Tewatia bringing his team back from the dead. He hit two sixes off Odean Smith to seal a thrilling win for the Titans.

Here's all you need to know about GT vs PBKS Live Streaming:

RELATED STORIES

Where is the IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings taking place?

The IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings will take place at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

At what time does the IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings begin?

The IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings begins at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday (May 3). The toss will take place at 7 PM.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings?

The IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
ipl 2022 ipl gujarat titans punjab kings
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP