IPL 2022 Live Streaming GT vs PBKS: When and where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Live Online

Punjab Kings have been plagued with inconsistency this season and their no-hold-barred batting approach has been their own first enemy so far. Skipper Mayank Agarwal, seasoned batter Shikhar Dhawan and the English pair of Jonny Bairstow-Liam Livingstone have all blown hot and cold this season and Punjab face a stiff challenge against table-toppers Gujarat Titans, who have won eight out of nine games. (IPL 2022 Full Coverage)

A sixth consecutive win will make Gujarat Titans the first side to enter the play-offs. The IPL newbies have found match-winners for every situation with Rahul Tewatia, David Miller and captain Hardik Pandya being their match-winners. Star leg-spinner Rashid Khan has also chipped in with crucial cameos with the bat this year.

Punjab, on the other hand, have endured five defeats already and another loss will diminish their chances of getting a top-four finish. The last time Gujarat and Punjab met, they produced a cracking finish with Tewatia bringing his team back from the dead. He hit two sixes off Odean Smith to seal a thrilling win for the Titans.

Here's all you need to know about GT vs PBKS Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings taking place?

The IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings will take place at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

At what time does the IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings begin?

The IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings begins at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday (May 3). The toss will take place at 7 PM.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings?

The IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.

