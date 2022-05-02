Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / IPL 2022 Live Streaming Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals: When and where to watch Match 47 between KKR and RR
cricket

IPL 2022 Live Streaming Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals: When and where to watch Match 47 between KKR and RR

IPL 2022 Live Streaming, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for the Indian Premier League Match today between KKR and RR.  
IPL 2022, KKR vs RR Live Streaming: When and where to watch Match 47(BCCI)
Published on May 02, 2022 08:40 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Guilty of making too many changes at the top, Kolkata Knight Riders would like to find a winning combination against a formidable Rajasthan Royals and snap their five-match losing streak in the IPL here on Monday. The form of Venkatesh Iyer, who is experiencing second season blues, has a lot to do with the changes KKR have been forced to make regularly at the top of the order. 

IPL 2022 Full Coverage

Meanwhile, RR have benefitted from the sensational patch of form that Jos Buttler has found himself in this season. Buttler and his 566 runs at 70.75 are a big reason why they find themselves in the top-four. However, KKR's bowling trio of Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav and Sunil Narine has been impressive and will be aiming to keep the in-form Jos Buttler quiet.

Here's all you need to know about KKR vs RR Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals?

The IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

At what time does the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals begin?

RELATED STORIES

The IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals begins at 7:30 PM IST on Monday (May 2).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals?

The IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
ipl 2022 ipl kolkata knight riders rajasthan royals
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP