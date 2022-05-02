IPL 2022 Live Streaming Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals: When and where to watch Match 47 between KKR and RR

Guilty of making too many changes at the top, Kolkata Knight Riders would like to find a winning combination against a formidable Rajasthan Royals and snap their five-match losing streak in the IPL here on Monday. The form of Venkatesh Iyer, who is experiencing second season blues, has a lot to do with the changes KKR have been forced to make regularly at the top of the order.

Meanwhile, RR have benefitted from the sensational patch of form that Jos Buttler has found himself in this season. Buttler and his 566 runs at 70.75 are a big reason why they find themselves in the top-four. However, KKR's bowling trio of Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav and Sunil Narine has been impressive and will be aiming to keep the in-form Jos Buttler quiet.

Here's all you need to know about KKR vs RR Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals?

The IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

At what time does the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals begin?

The IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals begins at 7:30 PM IST on Monday (May 2).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals?

The IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.

