IPL 2022 Live Streaming LSG vs RR: When and where to watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals live

The Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals have both faced heavy defeats in their previous matches respectively, and would be aiming to make a strong comeback when they meet at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The LSG need only one more win to seal a playoff berth in the 2022 Indian Premier League; they are currently on 16 points with two games remaining. Royals, meanwhile, could potentially hurt their chances with another loss in the season (14 points, two games remaining). Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

KL Rahul's LSG faced a batting-order collapse as they were bundled on 82 in a lowly 145-run chase in their previous game against the Gujarat Titans. Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, endured an 8-wicket defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals.

Here's all you need to know about LSG vs RR Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2022 match Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals?

The IPL 2022 match Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals will take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

At what time does the IPL 2022 match Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals begin?

The IPL 2022 match Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals begins at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday (May 15).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2022 match Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals?

The IPL 2022 match Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2022 match Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.

