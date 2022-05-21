Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IPL 2022 Live Streaming MI vs DC: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

MI vs DC Live Streaming, IPL 2022: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for the Indian Premier League Match Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals today.
IPL 2022 Live Streaming MI vs DC: When and where to watch Match 69(iplt20.com)
Published on May 21, 2022 03:14 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

IPL 2022 Live Streaming MI vs DC: Delhi Capitals have their fate in their own hands. A win against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday would place them directly in the playoffs. However, a defeat would mean the end of the road for Rishabh Pant's men. Royal Challengers Bangalore's win over Gujarat Titans on Thursday changed the equation for Delhi, who now stand in the fifth spot with two points less than RCB, albeit with a game in hand. If they can beat an ousted Mumbai, they can pip RCB to take the fourth spot in the points table, by virtue of a superior net run rate. And while Delhi will have everything to play for, Mumbai, who were the first team to fall out of contention from the playoffs race, will be hoping to end their miserable journey on a winning note. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

Here are the live streaming details of the IPL 2022 match between MI vs DC

Where is the IPL 2022 match, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals?

The IPL 2022 match, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

At what time does the IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals start?

The IPL 2022 match, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals will start at 7:30 pm IST on Saturday (May 21).

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2022 match, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals?

The IPL 2022 match, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals?

The live streaming of the IPL 2022 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of MI vs DC here at hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.

HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

