cricket

IPL 2022 Live Streaming PBKS vs DC: When and where to watch Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals

IPL 2022 Live Streaming, Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for the Indian Premier League Match today PBKS vs DC.
PBKS vs DC Live Streaming: When and where to watch Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals live(IPL)
Published on May 16, 2022 02:29 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Punjab Kings are seventh on the points table with 12 points and a Net Run Rate of 0.023. The Capitals also have a dozen points and are fifth thanks to a healthy NRR of 0.210, which will benefit them if two or more teams end on the same number of points. The Capitals head to the fixture high on confidence after an eight wicket-win over Rajasthan Royals while Punjab pummeled RCB in their previous game. Both teams have struggled for consistency and are yet to string two wins together. With the league stage slowly coming to an end, this might just turn out to be one of the most important matches in the race for a top four spot.

Here's all you need to know about PBKS vs DC Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals?

The IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

At what time does the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals begin?

The IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals begins at 7:30 PM IST on Monday (May 16).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals?

The IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the IPL 2022 match between PBKS vs DC on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.

