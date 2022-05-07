IPL 2022 Live Streaming PBKS vs RR: When and where to watch Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live on TV and Online

IPL 2022 Live Streaming PBKS vs RR: Rajasthan Royals were once the table toppers in the ongoing 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) but consecutive losses on the trot have left them in the third spot, albeit still in contention for the playoffs. However, the Sanju Samson-led side would want to bounce back to winning ways against an inconsistent Punjab Kings, who will be heading into the match at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on the back of a win against Gujarat Titans earlier this week. Having suffered defeats to to eighth-place Kolkata Knight Riders and laggards Mumbai Indians in consecutive games, the Royals will be hoping for a win that would put them in contention for a top-two finish while a win for Punjab would only strengthen the middle-order battle on the points table among as many as five teams.

Here's all you need to know about PBKS vs RR Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals?

The IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

At what time does the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals begin?

The IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals begins at 3:30 PM IST on Saturday (May 7).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals?

The IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the IPL 2022 match between PBKS vs RR on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.

