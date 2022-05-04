IPL 2022 Live Streaming RCB vs CSK: When and where to watch Match 47 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Sup

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have both had their fair share of struggles at different points of the season in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). However, while CSK showed positive signs in their recent victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad, RCB's batting woes have been exposed time and again and they have now fallen behind the rest of their rival teams in the race for a spot in the top four.

While RCB's batting has been their biggest issue, for CSK, it has been their bowling. In 10 games that RCB has played so far, only six half-centuries have been recorded and out of them two belongs to skipper Faf du Plessis. In nine games that CSK have played so far, there hasn't been a single bowler (pacers and spinners), who has bowled at an economy rate of less than 7.50 runs an over. It could well be a good chance for either side to instill some confidence in their respective departments.

Here's all you need to know about RCB vs CSK Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings?

The IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings will take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

At what time does the IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings begin?

The IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings begins at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday (May 4).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings?

The IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.

