IPL 2022 Live Streaming RCB vs GT: When and where to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans

Runaway leaders Gujarat Titans would look to continue their winning momentum ahead of the Indian Premier League play-offs while Royal Challengers Bangalore need a big victory to keep their last-four stage hopes alive when the two teams face each other in their final league match on Thursday. (More IPL News)

Newcomers GT have so far had a dream opening season as they are already assured of a top spot in the standings with 20 points from 13 games.

RCB, on the other hand, have had a mixed bag this season, registering seven wins and six losses to occupy the fifth spot with 14 points from 13 matches.

But what could hurt RCB is their net run rate of -0.323. A win against GT would move them to 16 points but that might not be enough as they also need a few favourable results going their way.

Here are the live streaming details of the IPL 2022 match between RCB and GT

Where is the IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans?

The IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

At what time does the IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans start?

The IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans will start at 7:30 pm IST on Thursday (May 19).

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans?

The IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans?

The live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of RCB vs GT here at hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.

