IPL 2022, RCB vs PBKS Live Streaming: When and where to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings Live

Royal Challengers Bangalore look to inch closer to a playoffs berth as they take on an inconsistent Punjab Kings at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Friday. Bangalore have had a dip in form but the Faf du Plessis-led camp has found momentum in recent games. Barring Virat Kohli, their batters are in good touch and the bowling unit has also fired in unison. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Bangalore tweaker Wanindu Hasaranga plucked a fifer while skipper du Plessis and Dinesh Karthik notched up scores of 73 and 30 respectively. While the 2016 runners-up fret over the poor show of Kohli, they have found reliability in other batters, with uncapped stars like Rajat Patidar and Mahipal Lomror making their presence felt. A win on Friday would take Bangalore to 16 points.

Punjab, on the other hand, seek consistency after failing to record two consecutive wins so far. Shikhar Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa will look to contribute at the top, while Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma focus on providing a late flourish. But Punjab skipper Mayank Agarwal still remains in search of runs. The Karnataka lad has managed to amass just 176 runs in 10 games with just one fifty. On the bowling front, Punjab have Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh to pluck wickets at crucial phases of the game. Rabada has done well to take 18 wickets, while Arshdeep's death-over masterclass remains a crucial element in Punjab's success in final overs. Punjab currently have 10 points from 11 games.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here's all you need to know about RCB vs PBKS Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings?

The IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings will take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

At what time does the IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings begin?

The IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings begins at 7:30 PM IST on Friday (May 13).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings?

The IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

How to watch IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON