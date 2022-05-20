IPL 2022 Live Streaming RR vs CSK: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2022 RR vs CSK Live Streaming: After securing a confident win against Lucknow Super Giants in their previous encounter, Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals will look to carry forward the momentum in the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The equation is simple for Royals and a win will guarantee them the third play-offs berth. Even if there is a last minute hiccup, the team will probably advance to the next stage after gaining a superior net run-rate then the other franchises, who are in contention for the play-offs berth.

Things are simple for CSK too, who are already eliminated from the tournament. However, MS Dhoni and co will look to close the tournament with a bang.

All you need to know about IPL 2022, RR vs CSK match:

Where will the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings be played?

The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings will take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time does the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings begin?

The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings will start at 7:30 PM IST on Friday (May 20). The toss will take place at 7:00 pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings?

The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch the live streaming of IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings?

The live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the IPL 2022, RR vs CSK match here at https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.

