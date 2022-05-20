Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / IPL 2022 Live Streaming RR vs CSK: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings
cricket

IPL 2022 Live Streaming RR vs CSK: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings

RR vs CSK Live Streaming, IPL 2022: MS Dhoni and co will look to close the tournament with a bang.
RR vs CSK Live Score IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals take on Chennai Super Kings(IPL)
Published on May 20, 2022 02:21 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

IPL 2022 RR vs CSK Live Streaming: After securing a confident win against Lucknow Super Giants in their previous encounter, Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals will look to carry forward the momentum in the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The equation is simple for Royals and a win will guarantee them the third play-offs berth. Even if there is a last minute hiccup, the team will probably advance to the next stage after gaining a superior net run-rate then the other franchises, who are in contention for the play-offs berth. 

Things are simple for CSK too, who are already eliminated from the tournament. However, MS Dhoni and co will look to close the tournament with a bang.

All you need to know about IPL 2022, RR vs CSK match:

Where will the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings be played?

The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings will take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time does the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings begin? 

The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings will start at 7:30 PM IST on Friday (May 20). The toss will take place at 7:00 pm. 

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings?

RELATED STORIES

The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch the live streaming of IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings?

The live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the IPL 2022, RR vs CSK match here at https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
ipl 2022 chennai super kings rajasthan royals
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP