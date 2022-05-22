IPL 2022 Live Streaming SRH vs PBKS: When and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings

IPL 2022 Live Streaming SRH vs PBKS: Both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will be playing for pride when they face each other at the Wankhede Stadium in the final league game of 2022 IPL. Both were still in fray for a spot in the playoffs at the start of this week before Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated table-toppers Gujarat Titans on Thursday. With both now out of the race, PBKS and SRH will be aiming to finish their season on a high. SRH will be without the services of Kane Williamson, who returned to New Zealand for the birth of his second child. Either Bhuvneshwar Kumar or newly-announced white-ball skipper of West Indies, Nicholas Pooran might lead the side. SRH will be heading into the contest on the back of a three-run win over Mumbai Indians, that helped them snap their five-match losing streak, while PBKS had succumbed to a 17-run loss to Delhi Capitals. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here are the live streaming details of the IPL 2022 match between SRH vs PBKS

Where is the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings?

The IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

At what time does the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings start?

The IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings will start at 7:30 pm IST on Sunday (May 22).

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings?

The IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings?

The live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of SRH vs PBKS here at hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON