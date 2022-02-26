IPL 2022: Maharashtra Sports Minister Sunil Kedar hopeful of crowds being allowed in stadiums

Maharashtra Sports Minister Sunil Kedar on Saturday said he is hopeful that the Covid-19 situation will ease enough for crowds to be allowed for the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches that are set to take place in Maharashtra, starting from March 26.

The league matches of the upcoming edition of the tournament will be held across four venues - The Wankhede stadium, Cricket Club of India (Brabourne stadium) in Mumbai, DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium at Gahunje near Pune.

"I hope the way COVID-19 cases are reducing day by day, we have a free (atmosphere). We hope that when IPL matches take place, at that time the atmosphere will be such that all people will be permitted to visit the stadiums," Kedar told reporters.

"It will be a boost to players and it will be a good opportunity where people can come together. People have been sitting in homes for one-and-half to two years, we can hope (for that)."

As many as 20 games each will be held at Wankhede and DY Patil, while 15 each will be hosted at Brabourne and MCA Stadium.

"It is our good fortune that all the (league) matches will be held in Maharashtra, in Pune and Mumbai. Being the Sports Minister of the state, I am thankful to the BCCI. With regard to bubbles and restrictions, and also how many people will be allowed to watch the games there, all those things, we will work that out as per the international rules," said Kedar.

PTI reports that spectators will be allowed as per the guidelines set by the Maharashtra government and stadiums could be filled upto 40 per cent of their capacities to start with. Earlier in the day Kedar's ministerial colleague and Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray had visited the Wankhede stadium to review the preparations.

