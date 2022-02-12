IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Harshal Patel fetches 10.75 crore on return to RCB; Lucknow buys Holder for 8.75 crore

Harshal Patel fetched a whopping ₹10.75 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Mega Auction as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bought back the Indian pacer on Saturday. Patel, who had won the Purple Cap in the 2021 edition of the tournament with 32 wickets to his name, saw an intense bidding war between RCB and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) before the Bangalore franchise eventually succeeded in his signature.

Harshal became the costliest buy of the second set. Behind him was West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder, who was picked up by one IPL debutants Lucknow Super Giants. Holder triggered an intense bidding war between LSG after beginning at his base price for ₹1.5 crore. The moment Holder's name came up, heavyweights Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings went all out.

Harshal was always going to be a sought-after player following his heroics for RCB last year. His base price of ₹2 crore was lifted to 8.5 crore in no time with RCB and SRH going at it. With neither team willing to budge, Harshal soon became a millionaire, reaching the 10 crore mark. It was evident that RCB were in no mood to let go Harshal so they kept raising the stakes and eventually sealed the deal at a mammoth ₹10.75 crore.

As for Holder, MI and CSK shot his price up by ₹5 crore before pulling out. However, both teams pulled out and LSG and Rajasthan Royals joined the action at ₹5.5 crore. With Lucknow leading at ₹7.75 crore, had one last charge at him, raising the stakes to ₹8 crore. LSG came up with further splurge and after a back-and-forth battle, LSG secured the services of the former West Indies captain.