'He's not proven match winner, but is potential future captain': Legendary all-rounder rates MI's bid for Ishan Kishan

Legendary Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday wasn't quite impressed with Mumbai Indians' colossal bid of INR 15.25 crore for young Ishan Kishan at the IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru.

Mumbai Indians, who remained largely quiet throughout the major part of the day 1 of the auction, shelled a whopping INR 15.25 crore for the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman, making him the second-most expensive Indian player in auction history. It was also Mumbai's first buy at the auction.

Rating it 4 out of 5 during a discussion on Star Sports, Irfan opined that Mumbai invested in Ishan as a future captaincy option, despite the youngster not being a “proven match-winner” yet.

“He is not a proven match winner. He has the potential to be the future captain as well. Not right now. They have Kieron Pollard. Jasprit Bumrah as well, who is a leader in himself. Suryakumar Yadav as well. So they want to invest in next five to seven years and hence went after Ishan Kishan so badly,” he said.

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar, who was part of the discussion, explained that had Mumbai had the option of retaining five players, they would have gone with Ishan as their fifth. He further added that Ishan will now feel wanted in the Mumbai Indians side with the team having showing faith in the youngster.

“If they could have retained five I'm sure Ishan would have been there. They were desperate to retain him and so they said 'come what may, we will buy him back from the market'. They let go of De Kock so Ishan will be part of the team where he will feel wanted. I'm sure the team has shown great faith in him. When Krunal Pandya's name came up no one moved the paddle so there was a strong commitment for Ishan,” he explained.

