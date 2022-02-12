IPL 2022 Mega Auction: KKR buy Shreyas Iyer for whopping 12.25 crores; bring back Australia's Pat Cummins

Shreyas Iyer became the first player to break the ₹10 crore barrier in the Mega Auction ahead of the 2022 Indian Premier League. After an intense bidding war between the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Gujarat Titans, the Kolkata franchise eventually succeeded in signing the Indian middle-order batter for ₹12.25 crore.

The Knight Riders also brought back Australia's Pat Cummins to their roster, securing his services for ₹7.25 crore. KKR was Cummins' first franchise in the IPL, as he represented the side between 2014-2015 before returning to the side in 2020 after one season with the Delhi Daredevils (2017). Cummins' stock has risen significantly after he was named the full-time Test captain of Australia in November 2021. He had led the Aussie side to a phenomenal 4-0 series victory in the recently-concluded Ashes.

South African speedster Kagiso Rabada, meanwhile, pocketed ₹9.25 crores as Punjab Kings made their second big signing of the day after earlier securing Shikhar Dhawan for ₹8.25 crores. Rabada had earlier represented the Delhi Capitals in the tournament and formed a lethal duo with fellow Proteas bowler Anrich Nortje, who was retained by the Delhi franchise ahead of the 2022 edition.

Kiwi pacer Trent Boult, who was also a part of the marquee list, was sold for ₹8 crore to the Rajasthan Royals. Mumbai Indians – Boult's former franchise – attempted to bring him back to their squad but Royals eventually won the bidding war for the left-armer. Boult became RR's second buy of the day after the Royals had earlier bought off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for ₹5 crore.

Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan and Ravichandran Ashwin were the first two buys in the mega auction which began on Saturday in Bengaluru. All of the marquee players in the IPL Mea Auction were sold.