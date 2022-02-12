IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Reunion for Warner as Delhi Capitals snap Aussie for 6.25 crore; Shami, Faf fetch big money

It was a reunion for David Warner and Delhi Capitals as the franchise bought the Australian opener for ₹6.25 crore in the IPL Mega Auction on Saturday. One of the marquee players in the auction list, Warner attracted bids from Capitals and the Chennai Super Kings before the franchise from Delhi eventually succeeded to secure his services.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

IPL Mega Auction Live

Warner began his IPL career with Delhi in 2009 and represented the side in five seasons before being bought by the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Australian star had led the Sunrisers to IPL title in 2016 but fell out with the team management towards the end of the last season.

India's Mohammed Shami became Gujarat Titans' maiden auction signing in the IPL auction. The Titans – one of the two new additions to the tournament, roped in the services of India's right-arm pacer for ₹6.25 crore. Shami began his career in the tournament with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2011 and represented the franchise in three seasons before being bought by the Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals). In 2018, Punjab Kings roped Shami in for ₹4.8 crores in the auction.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shami will play under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya in Gujarat.

Veteran South Africa batter Faf du Plessis, meanwhile, was bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore as the CSK (Chennai Super Kings) fans' dreams of a reunion with the Proteas batter were crushed. The RCB bought Faf for ₹7 crore in the auction after a bidding war with the Super Kings.

Faf had played for the CSK from 2011-2015, and again from 2018-2021 and was the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament in the previous edition.

The South African also became RCB's first buy in the mega auction this year. All the players in the marquee list were thus sold, with Shreyas Iyer becoming the most expensive player in the list ( ₹12.25 crore; to Kolkata Knight Riders).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}