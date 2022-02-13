IPL 2022 mega auction: The five paths franchises took to nail down their buys

The IPL auction was about bank-breaking prices, the 10-crore club and the astonishing stories of players who lucked out. But there was serious method behind why the money went where it did. If teams splurged it was but a calculated move.

The big bids were targeted strikes to achieve specific squad-building goals. Shreyas Iyer’s ₹12.25 crore fixed KKR’s captaincy issue and filled the hole left by Shubman Gill’s departure. Tim David went for plenty because MI wanted a replacement for Hardik Pandya. All-rounders/finishers cost the earth because teams need nuclear warheads and there aren’t many around to choose from.

Five trends break down the drama that unfolded in Bengaluru.

Buy back at all costs

A prominent thread was every team bid aggressively for players who were earlier with them. This was across the board with MI (Ishan Kishan) RCB (Harshal Patel and Wanindu Hasaranga) KKR (Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi) SRH (Bhuvaneshwar, Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma), Punjab (Shahrukh Khan), and of course CSK, the team that values family bonding. In typical MSD style, where experience is priceless, they protected Deepak Chahar, Bravo, Santner, Ruyudu and Uthappa from the grasp of competing teams.

Delhi tried the same tactic, but failed in spectacular fashion. They repeatedly bid for the core they had assembled but lost the commercial war for their assets—Shikhar, Shreyas, Rabada, Ashwin and Hetmyer. KKR got lucky with Pat Cummins, and reclaimed him at a 50% discount.

Teams paid top crores to get their top players, and the same ‘buy back’ policy was used for junior players too. But in this buy back at any cost approach, some questions remain: Why did MSD’s CSK abandon Du Plessis, its best batsman, after a token bid? Why did RCB give up on spinner Chahal and keeper KS Bharat, yet go ballistic for Harshal Patel and Hasaranga?

IPL is a vote for India’s youngistan

Indian talent always commanded a premium but this time the market decisively shifted towards experienced uncapped players. Nobody predicted a situation where Rahul Tewatia, Rahul Tripathy, Shahrukh Khan and Mavi would become more valuable than Shikhar and Prithvi. The multiple crores for Riyan Parag/Anuj Rawat/ Shahbaz Ahmad/Sai Kishore, players existing in the shadows till now, is a new trend. The U-19 World Cup stars, those with twin skills, elicited interest.

Performance-linked prices

In true corporate style, genuine performers were handsomely rewarded. Deepak Chahar ( ₹80 lakh to ₹14 crore) Harshal Patel ( ₹20 lakh to ₹10.75 crore) Prasidh Krishna ( ₹20 lakh to ₹10 crore), Rahul Tripathy ( ₹40 lakh to ₹8.5 crore), Avesh Khan ( ₹70 lakh to ₹10 crore) Shardul Thakur( ₹2.6 crore to ₹10.75 crore) reaped the upside basis their recent success.

Still, it is difficult to explain the fat pay cheques of Pooran and Tewatia. Neither did much last year, but this did not stop SRH from going big for them.

Market correction

The bidding, or lack of interest, was brutal and non-performing seniors were punished. Among those rejected—Suresh Raina, Piyush Chawla, Saurabh Tewary, Ishant Sharma, Steve Smith, Eoin Morgan, Jhye Richardson and Amit Mishra.

Ashwin, Rahane and Kuldeep Yadav were hit by price correction and a stern message went out to Uthappa, Jaydev Unadkat and Manish Pandey that their best was yesterday. But the market reacted favourably to Indian fast bowlers resulting in windfall gains to Chahar/Avesh/Harshal/Krishna.

Demand, supply and desperation

Auctions, stripped off complexities, are a subtle play of demand and supply. In IPL, when 10 teams compete for 170 Indian players, a weak supply chain pushes prices up. With foreign players, supply exceeds demand, which is why Warner is not even half the cost of Ishan Kishan (both left-hand openers) and Jason Roy is only at ₹2 crore.

The Bengaluru mega auction was also about desperation because, compared to the eight teams earlier, 10 chased the players. This injected an extra edge to the proceedings and multiple bids disrupted many carefully constructed plans.

Ultimately, nobody really aces an auction and teams come away feeling they could have done better. Of course, some will congratulate themselves for their choices, as CSK would have last year for bagging K Gowtham for ₹9.25 crore. Gowtham failed to make the starting eleven even once and this time his price dropped to a mere ₹90 lakh. A year from now, some teams could regret they raised the paddle in the heat of the battle.