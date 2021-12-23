IPL 2022 mega auction to take place either in Bengaluru or Kochi: Report

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction will take place either in Bengaluru or Kochi in February.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the known of the development said that the IPL 2022 mega auction is likely to take place in the first or second week of February 2022.

"Most likely it will be in February first week or second week. The venue of the IPL auction will be either Bengaluru or Kochi," the source told ANI.

When asked about the plans of staging IPL 2022 in India amid the COVID-19 and whether there is any contingency plan of staging the League in UAE, the source said, "It is too early to comment on this."

Last month, all the existing IPL franchises revealed the list of their retained players ahead of the mega auction of the upcoming season.

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, and Glenn Maxwell are among some of the big names that the existing franchises have decided to retain for IPL 2022.

Meanwhile, the two new IPL franchises -- Lucknow and Ahmedabad have a budget of ₹33 crore to pick three players who go back into the pool before the mega auction begins.

The rules for the existing franchises who decided to retain players were, they will be debited ₹16 crore for the first player, ₹12 crore for the second player, ₹8 crore for the third player, and ₹6 crore for the fourth player and the total deduction will be 42 crore.

For the eight franchises, rules were that they cannot retain more than three Indians (capped/uncapped). They cannot retain more than two overseas players and not more than two uncapped Indian players.

For the two new franchises -- Lucknow and Ahmedabad -- they cannot pick more than two Indian players (capped/uncapped). They cannot pick more than one overseas player and more than one Indian uncapped player.

Apart from RPSG who won the bid for the Lucknow franchise, the Irelia Company Pte Ltd (CVC Capital Partners) won the bid for the Ahmedabad franchise (for INR 5,625 crores).

