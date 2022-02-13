'You must bowl, be ready to roll your arms': India's domestic star reveals text from Kumble after being picked by PBKS

Punjab Kings brought big-hitter Shahrukh Khan back to their squad during Day 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction on Saturday. Shahrukh, who had his maiden appearance in the IPL last year, was not retained by the franchise but Punjab bought him for ₹9 crore.

A bidding war for Shahrukh took place between Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), with Punjab eventually succeeding in his signature.

Shahrukh had largely played in the lower-middle order for the PBKS, striking at a rate of 134.21 for his 153 runs in 10 innings. His exploits for Chennai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy last year gave further rise to his stakes in the IPL mega auction.

After he was picked by the PBKS, Shahrukh revealed that he wanted to come back to the auction and that he received a message from the side's head coach Anil Kumble.

“Yes, everyone spoke to me. I thought I wanted to come back to auction because it was my first year in the IPL and I wanted to get the feel of the auction again,” said Shahrukh on Star Sports' mid-auction show.

"Yesterday, when I was drafted into Punjab Kings, Anil sir messaged me saying, "You must bowl and be ready to roll your arms," so I've to bowl a couple of overs as well!"

Shahrukh also insisted that he would be aiming to finish games for the Punjab Kings when he returns to the squad this year.

"I believe every finisher has his own strategy. If you ask me, my plan would be to take the game as deep as possible. The closer you get to the target, the more pressure there is on bowler. I know it's a cliched line but this is the role of a finisher.

“You have to practice a lot as a hitter. The more matches you play, the more you are in that situation, the more you improve,” said the 26-year-old.

