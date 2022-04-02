IPL 2022 MI vs RR Live Streaming: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Live on TV and online

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians seek their first win of the season against a confident Rajasthan Royals at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Both teams head into the game with contrasting results in their opening game of the competition. While Mumbai suffered a four-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals despite posting 177 on the board, Rajasthan crushed Sunrisers Hyderabad by 61 runs to gain a huge lead in terms of NRR. Often labelled as slow starters, Mumbai will rely heavily on the lethal opening pair of skipper Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan. In a massive boost to their batting attack, Suryakumar has joined the team after his recovery at the NCA and will be available for the game.

For Rajasthan, the onus will be again on skipper Sanju Samson, who hit a brilliant fifty against Hyderabad. Devdutt Padikkal also produced a splendid batting show to score a 29-ball 41 in the middle order. On the bowling front, Yuzendra Chahal bagged a three-fer while Prasidh Krishna and Trent Boult picked up two wickets each.

Here's all you need to know about MI vs RR IPL 2022 Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals taking place?

The IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals will take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

At what time does the IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals begin?

The IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals begins at 3:30 PM IST on Saturday (April 2).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals?

The IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.

