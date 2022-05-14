Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Team atmosphere isn't good when you shout in dugout. He was dropped soon after that': Kaif reveals SRH's turning point
cricket

'Team atmosphere isn't good when you shout in dugout. He was dropped soon after that': Kaif reveals SRH's turning point

IPL 2022: Mohammad Kaif spoke in detail about the key moment where SRH lost their momentum in the ongoing season.
SRH players in action.(PTI)
Published on May 14, 2022 11:58 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

The Sunrisers Hyderabad will be aiming to end their four-match losing streak when they take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in a crucial game for the top-4 race. The SRH had lost their opening two matches and made an emphatic comeback with five wins on the trot; however, they've since conceded defeat in four successive matches and reel at seventh position in the 2022 Indian Premier League table. Their opponents on Saturday, Kolkata Knight Riders are also in contention for a playoff spot; however, the KKR will have to rely on other results to go in their favour to sustain their chances. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

Also read: Mayank calls uncapped PBKS youngster 'leader in the team': ''He takes responsibility, even speaks to bowlers sometimes'

During their winning streak, the SRH's pace attack – comprising of T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, and Marco Jansen produced consistent performances for the side. Their streak ended in the game against Gujarat Titans where Rashid Khan famously smashed Jansen for four sixes to seal a thrilling victory for his side. Following the sixes, team's spin-bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan expressed his frustration in the dugout, and Jansen was dropped a game later.

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif said that it was the turning point for the Sunrisers.

“I don't think they are as strong now. Since they've dropped Jansen, they went to Kartik Tyagi. I don't think they are the same team that made a comeback with five-match winning streak after losing the first two games. You saw Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar, Umran, and Jansen as their four frontline bowlers in that team, now they're not playing together,” Kaif said on Sportskeeda.

RELATED STORIES

Kaif pointed out that Muralitharan shouting in the dugout wasn't a good look for the team, and hinted that the team environment isn't ideal.

“When Muralitharan showed his anger in the dressing room during the game where Rashid Khan slammed Jansen for sixes.. that match broke their momentum. The moment you shout or show anger in the dressing room.. Muralitharan is usually a calm person but he lost cool at Jansen there. When you do these things, the team atmosphere isn't good. Jansen was dropped soon after that game. I didn't understand that decision at all,” said Kaif.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
sunrisers hyderabad ipl 2022 ipl
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP