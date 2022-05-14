'Team atmosphere isn't good when you shout in dugout. He was dropped soon after that': Kaif reveals SRH's turning point

The Sunrisers Hyderabad will be aiming to end their four-match losing streak when they take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in a crucial game for the top-4 race. The SRH had lost their opening two matches and made an emphatic comeback with five wins on the trot; however, they've since conceded defeat in four successive matches and reel at seventh position in the 2022 Indian Premier League table. Their opponents on Saturday, Kolkata Knight Riders are also in contention for a playoff spot; however, the KKR will have to rely on other results to go in their favour to sustain their chances. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

During their winning streak, the SRH's pace attack – comprising of T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, and Marco Jansen produced consistent performances for the side. Their streak ended in the game against Gujarat Titans where Rashid Khan famously smashed Jansen for four sixes to seal a thrilling victory for his side. Following the sixes, team's spin-bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan expressed his frustration in the dugout, and Jansen was dropped a game later.

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif said that it was the turning point for the Sunrisers.

“I don't think they are as strong now. Since they've dropped Jansen, they went to Kartik Tyagi. I don't think they are the same team that made a comeback with five-match winning streak after losing the first two games. You saw Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar, Umran, and Jansen as their four frontline bowlers in that team, now they're not playing together,” Kaif said on Sportskeeda.

Kaif pointed out that Muralitharan shouting in the dugout wasn't a good look for the team, and hinted that the team environment isn't ideal.

“When Muralitharan showed his anger in the dressing room during the game where Rashid Khan slammed Jansen for sixes.. that match broke their momentum. The moment you shout or show anger in the dressing room.. Muralitharan is usually a calm person but he lost cool at Jansen there. When you do these things, the team atmosphere isn't good. Jansen was dropped soon after that game. I didn't understand that decision at all,” said Kaif.

