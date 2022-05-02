IPL 2022: Mukesh Choudhary reveals captain MS Dhoni's advice to him before bowling final over against SRH

He may not have won the Man of the Match award on Sunday but young Chennai Super Kings bowler Mukesh Choudhary played a key role in MS Dhoni-led side winning their third game in IPL 2022, against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. And at the game, where he picked four wickets for 46, Mukesh revealed Dhoni's special advice to him before bowling the last over. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

SRH started the chase of 203 on a spectacular note scoring at more than 10 runs an over with opener Abhishek Sharma leading the charge and captain Kane Williamson ably supporting the youngster. However, in the final over of the powerplay, Mukesh's twin strikes left SRH reeling.

He removed Abhishek for 39 before getting rid of in-form batter Rahul Tripathi in the very next ball for a duck. In his one-over second spell, just before the slog overs, Mukesh dismissed Shashank Singh, who had become a sensation after his death-over heroics in the previous game, while he got the better of injured Washington Sundar in the 18th over for just two.

With 37 needed in the final over, Dhoni brought back Mukesh. SRH could still turn the game in with a well-set Nicholas Pooran at strike, hoping for one no ball error form the young CSK bowler.

"MS Dhoni didn't tell me anything special about that over, he just told me to bowl stump to stump and not try anything fancy," Mukesh revealed after the game.

The youngster was smashed for 24 runs in the final over with Pooran hitting him for three sixes and a boundary to complete his half-century. SRH eventually fell 13 runs short of the target and suffred their second consecutive loss after a five-match winning streak.

Dhoni, later in the post-match presentation, left a spacial advice for nit just Mukesh, but for all bowlers in T20 cricket.

"I always told my bowlers, you may get hit for 4 sixes in an over, but the 2 balls that you save - ultimately in a high-scoring game - those are the 2 deliveries that will help you win the game. Because a lot of bowlers, after getting 3-4 sixes, they will be like let's get done with it but that one boundary or even instead of sixes if you get hit for 2 fours that will help you in a game. I don't know if they believe in that theory, but it really works," he said.

