IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma shows talent that promises much more

Going by his display on Saturday, Varma will have to be one of the leading players for Mumbai to come back stronger and start notching up the wins.

“Mumbai Indians is a very big franchise. They have worked a lot on me. They have worked on my power-hitting game. They have boosted my confidence by asking me to play my game freely. There are quite a few greats in the team. Hopefully, we will come back stronger,” Varma said.

Varma appears to have all the makings of a player who can settle down for the long haul. He is grateful the five-time IPL champions are backing his ability.

That moment seems to have arrived. With the Pandya brothers having left the franchise and Suryakumar Yadav yet to return from a wrist injury, Varma is occupying the crucial No 4 spot in an inexperienced middle-order. Barring Kieron Pollard, who has played 180 games for the franchise, none of the others has been with MI enough to strut around with certainty.

They had been assiduously tracking Varma, who featured for India in the 2020 U-19 World Cup without much success, for more than two years. They perhaps sensed he could be a pivotal component in their middle-order going forward.

At the auction in February, Mumbai had to ward off competition from Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad to secure his services for ₹1.7 crore.

All of this meant Ishan Kishan played second fiddle to the teenager from Hyderabad in a partnership of 81 for the third wicket. It wasn’t enough to help Mumbai escape a second straight defeat in IPL 2022, but they can take comfort that their investment on Varma--he played in just his second IPL game--is bearing fruit.

In between, there were plenty of other highlights worth gushing over. Aided by a strong base and muscular forearms, he unleashed an aerial off-drive that sailed beyond the long-off boundary against the pace of Navdeep Saini. He didn’t spare the wily leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal either, hitting him for six over wide long-on.

“Of course, Ashwin is a world-class bowler. There was some nervousness. My plan was (to take advantage of) the shorter boundary on one side. He was targeting the stumps and bowling in good areas initially. Later, he was trying to bowl away from the stumps to save runs. That’s why I reverse-swept. Again, he bowled at the stumps. I thought if we get a six then, it will benefit the team. The ball gripped and I got beaten. I was expecting it to come straight,” said Varma, of his riveting duel with Ashwin, at the post-match press conference.

When Ashwin darted the ball into his body, Varma pulled over backward square leg for one of the flattest sixes possible. When Ashwin bowled outside off-stump, Varma reverse-swept to third man for the same outcome. Ashwin had the last laugh, but not before Varma announced his arrival in IPL.

Till his dismissal on 61 off 33 balls, the 19-year-old made heads turn with audacious strokeplay, not just against Ashwin but all the Rajasthan bowlers. That Mumbai managed to even reach 170 in a chase of 194 was largely down to Varma’s efforts.

It was a show of aggression one doesn’t always associate with Ashwin, but it is equally rare for a rookie batter – especially a left-hander – to have the measure of the seasoned spinner.

