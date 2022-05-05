IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians' Tymal Mills ruled out for rest of the season; Tristan Stubbs named as replacement

The Mumbai Indians faced a setback to their 2022 Indian Premier League campaign as their overseas star Tymal Mills was ruled out of the rest of the season due to an injury. The franchise confirmed South Africa's Tristan Stubbs as the English pacer's replacement for the remainder of the edition. Mills appeared in five matches for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022, taking six wickets. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

“Mumbai Indians have signed South African Tristan Stubbs as a replacement for Tymal Mills, who has sustained an injury and has been ruled out for the rest of the IPL,” the MI wrote in a press release.

"The 21 year old, talented middle order batsman, recently debuted for the national South African A Squad against Zimbabwe. Tristan has had a very promising domestic season and played an important role for his team in the recently concluded T20 domestic league.

“Tristan will join the MI squad for the rest of the season.”

Stubbs has played 17 T20s and has scored 506 runs scoring three half-centuries at a strike rate of 157.14. He will join MI at the price of INR 20 Lakh, according to a release on the official website of the IPL.

Mumbai Indians endured the worst-ever start to a team in the history of the competition, having lost all of their opening eight matches. The side registered its maiden win of the season against Rajasthan Royals last week, defeating Sanju Samson's men by five wickets at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

MI's bowling attack had come under significant scanner throughout the tournament and Mills, who was bought for INR 1.50 crore by the franchise in the mega auction preceding the league, conceded at an economy rate of 11.50 in his five games -- the worst by a MI pacer with five or more overs in the tournament.

Daniel Sams is currently the side's highest wicket-taker with seven dismissals to his name. Jasprit Bumrah, who has been one of the leading pacers of the franchise over the years, has taken only five wickets in the season so far.

