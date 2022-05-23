No IPL has thrown up quality talent like this time

It’s been a bizarre IPL with newcomers Gujarat Titans at the top after winning 10 games and MI and CSK who bossed the league at the bottom after losing 10 games each. That’s not the only surprise. A look at major trends. (More IPL News)

Failing appeal

After 70 matches and with playoff positions decided, cricket’s mega serial nears its final episodes. But fan response in season 15 has been mixed. Some groan that it stretches forever and the two-month duration is an overdose. Industry observers see spectator fatigue causing TV ratings to follow the downward trajectory of Virat Kohli’s batting form.

New Indian talent

Strictly from an Indian standpoint, IPL has been outstanding. Never in its previous 14 years has it thrown up quality talent like this. In the auction, we saw teams punt big on fresh faces but not many in this rich list succeeded. Instead we saw a different set of winners—unfancied young players making a name. In time these new stars (Tilak Verma, Mohsin Khan, Rinku Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Jitesh Sharma) will also make bagfuls of money. This IPL was fuelled by the extraordinary performance of raw Indian talent. This breed of players showed no stage fright, insecurity or lack of confidence. Shashank Singh demonstrated this attitude when he deposited Lockie Ferguson (bowling at 150kph) in the stands for four sixes in the 20th. Mohsin came from nowhere, and not many knew about off-spinner Hrithik Shokeen, the youngster who is on the fringes at DDCA. Umran Malik of course was the main story, bowling so fast that even Shreyas Iyer and Mayank Agarwal found him too hot to handle.

Established stars fade away

Strangely, the arrival of new talent coincided with the decline of India regulars. Rohit Sharma and Virat had a forgettable tournament, their numbers so low that anyone else in their position would have been allotted a permanent seat in the dugout. Rohit’s IPL is over but Virat might explode in the playoffs (as you would expect from a player with 70 international hundreds) but his extended run drought makes him more human. Bad form and law of averages are like old age, nobody escapes that. But from now on, Kohli won’t be king any more.

Besides the big two, other seniors also sit in the ‘negative’ list of non-performers. For Ravindra Jadeja, another IPL legend, this year was an absolute nightmare. Promoted to captaincy by CSK, he found MS Dhoni’s shoes too big to fill. Worse, form dipped with bat and ball and he even dropped a catch in the outfield, which was the ultimate horror. He quit captaincy midway, and with an injury issue (real or imaginary), exited the tournament. KL Rahul made runs but Mayank Agarwal and Shreyas Iyer did their reputation little good. Same with Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan. Axar Patel had his moments, but didn’t leave a major impact. Jasprit Bumrah was not at his best but stamped his authority against Delhi in their last game.

The captaincy ratings

Eight teams had Indian captains, among them veterans (MSD and Rohit) and others who were relatively new in the job. Hardik Pandya was the most impressive, confident and composed as he led from the front. He bowled crucial overs and batted high up in the order to play as consolidator and finisher. He appeared in control whereas other captains looked burdened by the responsibility. There is a pleasing, relaxed quality about his cricket which seems to be missing in others.

The dangerous undercurrent of IPL’s success

While we celebrate the emergence of new Indian T20 talent, some worrying signs are visible, adversely impacting Indian cricket. As IPL includes more players with more teams, disinterest in red-ball cricket is there for all to see. Just as school students choose between science and humanities, the career choice of Indian players is made. For them, white-ball cricket—and IPL—are the future; everything else is a waste of time.

What next for MI and CSK?

Both teams know how to win but will have to learn to cope with failure. Bet on MI to bounce back quickly because they have the best structure (cricket, commercial, infrastructure, support staff, scouting) to support their team. CSK face a bigger challenge because they depend on MSD’s magic. Can the 40-year-old master pull off one more trick?